MADRID May 7 Spain's telecoms regulator said on
Tuesday it was studying fining Vodafone up to 2 million
euros ($2.6 million) for failing to adhere to European roaming
tariffs.
The CMT said in a resolution published on its website that
Vodafone automatically gave customers travelling in Europe a 4
euro per day roaming tariff under one of its packages instead of
Europe-approved tariffs that establish different maximum fees.
The European rules establish a ceiling of charges per minute
for calls, for example.
The CMT said Vodafone must immediately stop automatically
giving new customers the roaming plan.
Vodafone declined to comment. Company sources said its rates
were better than the European tariffs and it would give
customers until May 17 to decide whether they wanted to continue
with the 4 euro deal.