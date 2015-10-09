MADRID Oct 9 German carmaker Volkswagen , grappling with a engine-rigging scandal, has guaranteed its investments in Spain, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Friday.

"I met the chairman of Volkswagen (on Thursday) and he guaranteed (the group's) investment programme in Spain," he told La COPE national radio the day after meeting newly-appointed VW Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.

VW, which has admitted to cheating on diesel emission tests, runs Spain's largest car plant in Martorell outside Barcelona under the SEAT brand and a big VW factory in Navarra, together representing about 4 billion euros ($4.51 billion) of investment. ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary)