MADRID Oct 9 German carmaker Volkswagen
, grappling with a engine-rigging scandal, has
guaranteed its investments in Spain, Industry Minister Jose
Manuel Soria said on Friday.
"I met the chairman of Volkswagen (on Thursday) and he
guaranteed (the group's) investment programme in Spain," he told
La COPE national radio the day after meeting newly-appointed VW
Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.
VW, which has admitted to cheating on diesel emission tests,
runs Spain's largest car plant in Martorell outside Barcelona
under the SEAT brand and a big VW factory in Navarra, together
representing about 4 billion euros ($4.51 billion) of
investment. ($1 = 0.8866 euros)
