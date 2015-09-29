BRIEF-Cherry acquires significant stake in Highlight Games
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
MADRID, Sept 29 Spain's Industry Ministry said on Tuesday that Volkswagen had agreed to return state car purchase subsidies on vehicles fitted with rigged engines, after the German automaker recognised it had cheated on diesel emissions tests.
The Industry Ministry said in a statement that Spain, which offered subsidies of 1,000 euros ($1,123.30) for energy efficient car purchases, would ask for the money back from the car manufacturer and not consumers.
The ministry did not say how much the total amount would be. ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.