MADRID, Sept 29 Spain's Industry Ministry said on Tuesday that Volkswagen had agreed to return state car purchase subsidies on vehicles fitted with rigged engines, after the German automaker recognised it had cheated on diesel emissions tests.

The Industry Ministry said in a statement that Spain, which offered subsidies of 1,000 euros ($1,123.30) for energy efficient car purchases, would ask for the money back from the car manufacturer and not consumers.

The ministry did not say how much the total amount would be. ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)