MADRID Jan 19 Spanish low cost airline Volotea
is set to seek a stock market flotation, a company spokesman
said on Tuesday, allowing its founders and private equity
shareholders to sell down their stakes.
The listing will be aimed at institutional investors - as
opposed to flotations such as that of airport operator Aena
last year which included a segment for retail buyers -
and will be handled by JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, he said.
The spokesman added that the flotation would involve the
issue of new shares as well as the sell-down of shares by
existing stakeholders. He did not say when the intention to
float would be registered.
Expansion newspaper reported news of the imminent initial
public offering (IPO) earlier on Tuesday.
"It is not yet possible to confirm the percentage of shares
that will be sold in the market or the timeline of the
flotation," Volotea said in an emailed statement. These matters
would be resolved, he added, once Volotea registered its plans
with the stock market regulator.
Many Spanish companies are ripe for listings, investment
bankers say, especially as Spain's economy extends its recovery
from a deep crisis and consumer spending continues to pick up.
But some are holding off for now against an uncertain
political backdrop, they added, after an inconclusive general
election on Dec. 20 that has yet to yield a new government.
Global stock markets have also had a rocky start to 2016,
amid worries over an economic slowdown in China.
Volotea, which targets routes to small and medium-sized
cities in Europe, was launched in 2011 among others by Carlos
Munoz, a former executive at Vueling, the low cost airline of
flagship Spanish carrier Iberia.
It aims to increase its routes from 159 to 196 in 2016 and
estimates revenues will reach between 280 million and 290
million euros ($316.22 million) this year, after they came in at
210 million euros in 2015.
The company's founders own 26 percent of its stock, while
private equity group Spain's Axis Participaciones Empresariales,
Corpfin Capital and New York-based CCMP Capital hold the rest.
Volotea has 19 planes at present and plans to expand its
fleet to 23 in 2016, it said in the statement. It expects
staffing levels to grow to between 720 and 740 people from 580
now. ($1 = 0.9171 euros)
