MADRID Jan 19 Spanish low cost airline Volotea is set to seek a stock market flotation, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, allowing its founders and private equity shareholders to sell down their stakes.

The listing will be aimed at institutional investors - as opposed to flotations such as that of airport operator Aena last year which included a segment for retail buyers - and will be handled by JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, he said.

The spokesman added that the flotation would involve the issue of new shares as well as the sell-down of shares by existing stakeholders. He did not say when the intention to float would be registered.

Expansion newspaper reported news of the imminent initial public offering (IPO) earlier on Tuesday.

"It is not yet possible to confirm the percentage of shares that will be sold in the market or the timeline of the flotation," Volotea said in an emailed statement. These matters would be resolved, he added, once Volotea registered its plans with the stock market regulator.

Many Spanish companies are ripe for listings, investment bankers say, especially as Spain's economy extends its recovery from a deep crisis and consumer spending continues to pick up.

But some are holding off for now against an uncertain political backdrop, they added, after an inconclusive general election on Dec. 20 that has yet to yield a new government.

Global stock markets have also had a rocky start to 2016, amid worries over an economic slowdown in China.

Volotea, which targets routes to small and medium-sized cities in Europe, was launched in 2011 among others by Carlos Munoz, a former executive at Vueling, the low cost airline of flagship Spanish carrier Iberia.

It aims to increase its routes from 159 to 196 in 2016 and estimates revenues will reach between 280 million and 290 million euros ($316.22 million) this year, after they came in at 210 million euros in 2015.

The company's founders own 26 percent of its stock, while private equity group Spain's Axis Participaciones Empresariales, Corpfin Capital and New York-based CCMP Capital hold the rest.

Volotea has 19 planes at present and plans to expand its fleet to 23 in 2016, it said in the statement. It expects staffing levels to grow to between 720 and 740 people from 580 now. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White)