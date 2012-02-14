* Hydropower reserves 10,533 GWh, up 38 GWh
* Annual electricity demand 255,000 GWh
* Irrigation reservoirs 64.9 pct full
MADRID, Feb 14 Spanish hydropower reserves
have halted a months-long decline, official data showed on
Tuesday, which if sustained could ease wholesale power prices
and undermine gas demand in the world's eighth-biggest natural
gas importer.
Water levels in hydropower reservoirs HYDRO-CPCTY-ES have
been falling since last summer and are 27.3 percent below where
they were a year ago, the Ministry for Agriculture and the
Environment Estimated in a weekly bulletin.
Wholesale power prices have meanwhile firmed
because costlier coal- and gas-fired plants have had to fill the
gap left by hydropower in the generation mix.
Spain has to import more than 99 percent of the 36 billion
cubic metres of gas it burns every year, mostly in the form of
liquefied natural gas, of which it is the world's fourth-largest
importer.
Wholesale power prices affect revenues for power utilities
including Iberdrola, Endesa , Gas
Natural and Hidrocantabrico.
Meanwhile, rainfall recorded by the Ministry in the week to
Feb. 12 HYDRO-PEN-ES was 18.5 percent of the historical
(1930-96) average at 2.5 millimetres.
Reservoirs for consumption, which includes agricultural
usage, stood at 64.9 percent of capacity HYDRO-CONS-ES, up
from 64.8 percent last week.
Irrigation is vital in Spain for growing crops like maize on
a commercial scale, for which reserves are adequate.
Scant rainfall is, however, causing concern for
non-irrigated crops like wheat and barley, rather than cold
weather which has not been as extreme as in other parts of
Europe.
Even with a bumper grain harvest, Spain needs to import at
least 10 million tonnes a year from Argentina to Kazakhstan.
Overall, reservoirs were down to 51.2 percent of capacity in
one region, but still comfortably above a 20-percent threshhold
that would trigger rationing, which was last enforced in
Barcelona in 2008.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)