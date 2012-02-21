* Hydro reserves 10,586 GWh, up 53 GWh

* Irrigation reservoirs 65.1 pct full

MADRID Feb 21 Spanish hydropower reserves rose slightly last week, the latest official data showed on Tuesday, but were still below average after months of drought and could bolster weak gas demand as well as drive wholesale power prices.

Reservoirs set aside for hydropower plants held enough water to generate 10,586 gigawatt-hours, up 53 GWh from a week ago, HYDRO-CPCTY-ES, the Ministry for Agriculture and the Environment estimated in a weekly bulletin.

That was 28.8 percent less than a year ago and compares with electricity demand running at 255,300 GWh a year, according to national grid operator REE.

When hydropower is not available, costlier coal- and gas-burning plants need to work harder, a factor which has supported wholesale power prices in recent months.

Spain has to import more than 99 percent of the 36 billion cubic metres of gas it burns every year, mostly in the form of liquefied natural gas, of which it is the world's fourth-largest importer.

Wholesale power prices affect revenues for power utilities including Iberdrola, Endesa , Gas Natural and Hidrocantabrico.

Rainfall recorded by the Ministry in the week to Feb. 19 HYDRO-PEN-ES was 13.8 percent of the historical (1930-96) average at 3.8 millimetres.

Reservoirs for consumption, which includes agricultural usage, were at 65.1 percent of capacity HYDRO-CONS-ES, up from 64.8 percent a week ago.

Water stocks for irrigation are vital for growing crops like maize in Spain and cutting the country's grain import needs, which at upwards of 10 million tonnes make Spain a major buyer on world markets.

Dry-grown feed grains like wheat and barley are suffering from months of drought, but farmers say heavy rains in April and May could salvage the harvest.

Overall reservoir levels - for both consumption and hydropower - are down to 51 percent of capacity in some regions, but still comfortably above a 20-percent threshold that would lead to rationing, which last occurred in Barcelona in 2008. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)