* Hydro reserves 10,586 GWh, up 53 GWh
* Irrigation reservoirs 65.1 pct full
MADRID Feb 21 Spanish hydropower reserves
rose slightly last week, the latest official data showed on
Tuesday, but were still below average after months of drought
and could bolster weak gas demand as well as drive wholesale
power prices.
Reservoirs set aside for hydropower plants held enough water
to generate 10,586 gigawatt-hours, up 53 GWh from a week ago,
HYDRO-CPCTY-ES, the Ministry for Agriculture and the
Environment estimated in a weekly bulletin.
That was 28.8 percent less than a year ago and compares with
electricity demand running at 255,300 GWh a year, according to
national grid operator REE.
When hydropower is not available, costlier coal- and
gas-burning plants need to work harder, a factor which has
supported wholesale power prices in recent months.
Spain has to import more than 99 percent of the 36 billion
cubic metres of gas it burns every year, mostly in the form of
liquefied natural gas, of which it is the world's fourth-largest
importer.
Wholesale power prices affect revenues for power utilities
including Iberdrola, Endesa , Gas
Natural and Hidrocantabrico.
Rainfall recorded by the Ministry in the week to Feb. 19
HYDRO-PEN-ES was 13.8 percent of the historical (1930-96)
average at 3.8 millimetres.
Reservoirs for consumption, which includes agricultural
usage, were at 65.1 percent of capacity HYDRO-CONS-ES, up from
64.8 percent a week ago.
Water stocks for irrigation are vital for growing crops like
maize in Spain and cutting the country's grain import needs,
which at upwards of 10 million tonnes make Spain a major buyer
on world markets.
Dry-grown feed grains like wheat and barley are suffering
from months of drought, but farmers say heavy rains in April and
May could salvage the harvest.
Overall reservoir levels - for both consumption and
hydropower - are down to 51 percent of capacity in some regions,
but still comfortably above a 20-percent threshold that would
lead to rationing, which last occurred in Barcelona in 2008.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)