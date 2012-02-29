* Hydro reserves 10,554 GWh, down 32 GWh

* Irrigation reservoirs 65.1 pct full

MADRID Feb 29 Spain's capacity to generate hydropower continued a months-long slide last week, the latest official data showed on Wednesday, which will tend to boost the drought-prone country's hefty gas imports and bolster power prices.

The Ministry for Agriculture and the Environment said rainfall was 14 percent of the historical average HYDRO-PEN-ES, which will add to farmers' concerns for the wheat and barley crop and may increase Spain's reliance on grain imports.

The ministry added that water stored in hydropower reservoirs HYDRO-CPCTY-ES was enough to generate 10,554 gigawatt-hours, down 32 GWh on the week.

That was 9.4 percent below the average for the last 10 years and compares with annual demand for electricity running at 255,000 GWh, according to grid operator REE.

Scant hydropower reserves force costly coal- and gas-burning generators to work harder, which has driven wholesale power prices in recent months.

Wholesale power prices influence revenues for power utilities including Iberdrola, Endesa , Gas Natural and Hidrocantabrico .

Spain needs to import more than 99 percent of the 36 billion cubic metres of gas it burns each year, making it typically the world's eighth-largest natural gas importer and the fourth-largest of liquefied natural gas.

Reservoirs for consumption, which includes agricultural usage, meanwhile stood at 65.1 percent of capacity HYDRO-CONS-ES, up from 64.9 percent last week, which was above a 10-year average of 59 percent.

Crops like maize cannot be grown in Spain's harsh climate without irrigation, but even with a bumper crop Spain needs to import at least 10 million tonnes of grain a year, making it a major buyer on world markets.

Overall reservoir levels, for hydropower and consumption, were down to 51 percent of capacity in some reasons, but still comfortably above a 20 percent level which would bring rationing into force. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)