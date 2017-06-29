People take part in a protest organised by the Madrid Critical Pride Platform (Orgullo Critico Madrid) that promotes an alternative LGBTI platform against the official events of World Pride, which they say stereotypes LGBTI rights, in Madrid, Spain June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Men taped stiletto-heeled shoes to their feet and raced down a narrow cobbled street in Madrid on Thursday as part of the city's Gay Pride festival, one of the world's largest LGBT pride celebrations.

Competitors in the annual male-only event made the precarious dash under rainbow bunting and cheered on by crowds clutching pink balloons who lined the street in Chueca, a gay neighbourhood in central Madrid.

Rules state that mens' heels must be at least 10 cm (4 inches) high and the shoes are measured before the race.

Many men donned wigs and skirts for the event, while a few increased the challenge by running the 100 metres or so wearing platform boots.

The race is part of the World Pride Madrid festival, which also features concerts and other events to celebrate diversity.

(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Alba Asenjo; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Alison Williams)