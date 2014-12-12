Dec 12 Spain's Repsol

* Is finalising an around 4 billion euro bid for Canada's Talisman - newspaper Expansion

* Citing financial sources, Expansion says bid could be around C$6 per share, that is C$6.0 billion (4.20 billion euros)

* For background Further company coverage: (1 euro = 1.4300 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tomas Cobos)