BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q1 earnings per share $1.38
* Kansas City Southern reports record first quarter revenues, carloads, operating income, operating ratio and earnings per share
Dec 12 Spain's Repsol
* Is finalising an around 4 billion euro bid for Canada's Talisman - newspaper Expansion
* Citing financial sources, Expansion says bid could be around C$6 per share, that is C$6.0 billion (4.20 billion euros)
* (1 euro = 1.4300 Canadian dollars)
April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern reported a 36 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by an increase in overall carload volumes.