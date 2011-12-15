US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian telecom and IT services firm Spanco Ltd said on Thursday its business process outsourcing (BPO) arm has been granted a 5-year tax holiday by the Nigerian government for outsourcing activities.
Spanco, which is one of the largest third party outsourcing companies in Africa, said it plans to invest $27 million in phases towards capacity build-up and infrastructure. It did not elaborate.
Earlier in 2011, the chief executive at Spanco BPO services had told Reuters his company sees Africa as a solid opportunity and expects a turnover of about $100 million purely from the BPO business from Africa by 2013. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.