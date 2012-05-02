* Disorderly bail-in seen unlikely
* Losses partially priced in
By Jean-Marc Poilpre
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Institutional investors in Spanish
banks' subordinated debt are unlikely to suffer the same fate as
Irish bondholders although deeply discounted voluntary debt
buy-backs could be on the cards, market participants said this
week.
As talk heats up of the country following Ireland with plans
for a bad bank to clean up the sector, so have
discussions around whether holders of subordinated debt will be
forced to help recapitalise the banks.
"Given that our estimate of capital needs of around EUR65bn,
which is manageable, we don't currently expect Anglo-Irish style
forced exchanges," said Satish Pulle, portfolio manager at
European Credit Management. He added that some savings banks
(Cajas) that need capital may well seek to share the burden at
the sub level.
"This could take the form of low cash price buybacks, many
of which have taken place already," he said.
Meanwhile, Georg Grodzki, head of credit research at Legal &
General Investment Management said that some of the regional and
local savings banks suffered from broken business models given
the poor outlook for the housing market and stiff competition
for deposits.
"Rather than restructuring those banks they should be closed
down, even if this was to result in losses for debtholders as is
the case in, for example, Denmark and the US," he said.
"Any available funds should be spent on banks with viable
franchises only. Bailing in subordinated debt holders could make
sense in such circumstances, although buybacks or exchanges of
subordinated bonds may achieve similar capital gains without the
adverse 'noise' surrounding bail-ins".
Market prices are typically quoted in the mid-50s to 70s in
cash price terms, reflecting a risk of discounted buy-backs.
Higher prices for larger banks suggest that the risk there is
seen as less imminent, even if Santander did execute a liability
management exercise in November, targeting Lower Tier 2 and
Upper Tier 2 securities, which was widely seen as overly
aggressive.
A lack of available legislation to bail-in investors is also
another hurdle, although as was seen in Ireland, it does not
take long for the law to be changed. However, analysts generally
believe this is not the central scenario.
"The EU authorities are unlikely to want any country to
pre-empt the new resolution/bail-in regime in a disorderly way,
so soon before its introduction across Europe," said John
Raymond, an analyst at CreditSights.
"However, this scenario cannot be fully ruled out. We saw in
Ireland how legislation can suddenly be introduced in an
emergency, and there must be a risk of it in other bail-out
countries, like Portugal. But it would be hard to see it
happening without Spain entering some sort of formal bail-out
process."
SHARING THE PAIN
Retail investors have already had to contribute to the
strengthening of banks' balance sheets through the conversion -
sometimes optional, sometimes mandatory - of their preferred
shares into equity, making it all the more difficult to leave
institutional investors unscathed.
"Consensus is that significant retail ownership of the
Spanish sub complex would make the banks and the Spanish
authorities reluctant to impose a heterodox outcome on sub
bondholders (e.g. bondholder losses), for fear of provoking
deposit flight," Bank of America analysts said in a note
published last week.
"However, it is simply not true that the Spanish banks have
protected their retail investors," the analysts said, noting
there are a number of on-going mis-selling scandals relating to
retail clients that are now "stuck" in preferreds, or have been
offered to convert into stock at low prices with substantial
realised losses, or instances of banks who have mandatorily
converted bonds into stock, again at a loss to retail.
They advised investors to stay "Underweight" Spanish
subordinated bonds.
A FIG banker said that there would be huge public pressure
for institutional investors to share the pain.
CLEAN-UP NEEDED
An IMF team said last week that a "carefully designed
strategy to clean up" Spain's weak institutions quickly and
adequately is essential to avoid any adverse impact on the sound
banks. It also delved into the question of burden-sharing
between the public and private sector to resolve the problem
banks.
The expression "private sector" participation was used in
direct reference to the deposit insurance scheme (the FGD),
which is funded by the industry. But the IMF also said greater
reliance on public funding may be needed "after exhausting
options for private recapitalisation."
One way for Spain to recapitalise its banks could be to tap
the EFSF, however European governments disagree over how funds
could be channelled to banks.
For some investors, Spain's longer-term prospects are not
all gloomy. "The two-notch downgrade implemented by S&P last
week may have positive consequences for the credit of Spain,"
said ECM's Pulle.
"It could be a good incentive for the government to
implement the structural reforms that the ECB has asked for,
and to recapitalise the domestic banks," he said.
"The Spanish government may have been unwilling to
recapitalise banks for fear of a downgrade. S&P's downgrade
could potentially free up the government to do that."
(Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)