LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Spanish banks once again look to be
shut out of the public debt markets after the post-ECB euphoria
supporting spreads came to an abrupt halt this week.
Spanish banks have managed to sell EUR6bn of senior and
covered bonds since early September ahead of the imminent
publication of stress tests results, the Catalonian secession
drama, a potential sovereign ratings cut and the possibility of
a formal sovereign bail-out.
But the turnaround in sentiment became self-evident when
BBVA, the country's second largest bank, struggled on Monday to
sell a EUR1bn two-year senior unsecured bond at mid-swaps plus
325bp.
This was only two weeks after it had sold a EUR1.5bn
three-year offering at mid-swaps plus 380bp, which lured more
than 230 investors with a final orderbook exceeding EUR2bn. This
week's offering by contrast only scraped over the line and
finished up with a EUR1.1bn book from just 150 accounts.
The three-year deal has been battered by the volatility in
the secondary market since it priced at mid-swaps plus 380bp,
tightening by 20bp before blowing out back to reoffer.
UNFORTUNATE TIMING
BBVA's timing was questioned by many. While there was a
sense of relief earlier in the week that independent stress
tests had found a smaller-than-expected capital hole of just
EUR60bn in the country's troubled banks, it followed a heavy
month of issuance.
"There has been a lot of supply out of Spain in recent weeks
and I think the consolidation of the secondary market is going
to make it harder and harder for Spanish names to print deals,"
said a banker.
Furthermore, Spanish banks focused the issuance on the short
end, as funding costs rise prohibitively beyond the comfort zone
provided by the ECB's three-year LTRO. The market has struggled
to digest the weight of supply, preventing secondary market
performance for many deals.
BBVA's aggressive pricing on its second senior offering in
two weeks may have damaged investor appetite for other Spanish
financial credits.
"It would have been better to let the deal perform in the
secondary market which would have then kept the door open for
some of the second tier names," said a banker.
"Following the less-than-impressive deal I don't see that
happening for a number of weeks."
At mid-swaps plus 325bp, the issue offered investors a 30bp
pick-up to Santander, but accounts were more concerned that it
came flat to the bank's secondary curve and only offered a 21bp
pick-up to the underlying government curve.
"We are seeing a squeeze in concession which is making these
deals look less compelling as the external market has already
driven the most recent BBVA wider," said Ketish Pothalingam,
portfolio manager at Pimco.
LTRO DEJA VU
Spanish issuers are now comparing the market's recent boom
and bust to what happened after the second LTRO in February.
"I think as it happened with the LTRO, there is initially a
short-term market rally caused by the market absorbing the good
news," said a senior treasury official at a Spanish bank.
"Nevertheless, we have to wait for the stress test results
and the potential sovereign bail-out in the near term. This
uncertainty has stalled the first wave of issuance and the
market is holding on to see if the uncertainties are resolved to
take new positions."
In contrast to the post-LTRO rally which prompted around
EUR4bn of covered bond issuance and a spat of senior supply,
Spain's national champions have been focused on the unsecured
market this time around.
Santander reopened the Spanish senior unsecured market in
mid-August, after a six-month closure, selling a two-year deal
at mid-swaps plus 395bp. The deal subsequently tightened by
around 100bp in the secondary market and is now being held up as
an example of how deals should be sold.
ING's analysts say the decision by Santander and BBVA to
fund in the expensive senior unsecured market versus in Cedulas
is a signal of the collateral strains many Spanish banks face.
But as macro difficulties rear their ugly heads and slam the
market shut for Spanish banks investors are now painfully aware
the impact the market is having on deal performance.
"The success of issuance from periphery country issuers is
so much linked to the momentum of the underlying sovereign -
when sentiment is good, markets are very welcoming. When
sentiment turns negative then shorter-term holders tend to head
for the exit," said Pimco's Pothalingam.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers and Julian Baker)