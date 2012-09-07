LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Banco Santander, Spain's largest
bank, highlighted the roaring demand for peripheral bank paper
on Friday when it lured over EUR5bn in orders for the first FIG
transaction since the European Central Bank announced its plans
for unlimited sovereign bond buying.
The Spanish national champion priced a EUR2.5bn 3.5-year
senior unsecured bond at 390bp over mid-swaps, matching the
pricing level of the borrower's EUR2bn two-year deal sold only
last month.
"We are delighted with the success of this transaction as it
highlights renewed confidence in the peripheral market," said
Chris Agathangelou, fixed income syndicate at Nomura.
"Finding such a high level of demand for this deal is likely
to pave the way for other issuers to access the financial market
next week."
The ECB on Thursday launched an unlimited bond-buying
programme to lower struggling eurozone countries' borrowing
costs, a move that bankers hope will have a greater long-term
impact on FIG and corporate spreads than previous ECB actions,
including the two LTROs.
Peripheral debt rallied after the announcement, with the
Spanish 10-year yield moving 35bp tighter on Friday morning to
5.70%, the tightest level since the middle of April, and a vast
improvement versus the 6.90% from a week ago.
Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan,
Nomura and Santander looked to Santander's outstanding five-year
as a comparable, which was bid at mid-swaps plus 400bp.
Bankers away from the deal welcomed the sight of Santander
in the market. As one said: "This is a good deal that seems
cheap and has benefited from the ECB."
"Santander came at the right level and is a very good,
opportunistic deal," said another.
In terms of the distribution, leads were pleased with the
diverse geographic take-up that was dominated by the UK and
Germany that took over half of the bonds (56.8%).
The remainder was distributed through Iberia 15.8%, France
9.2%, Italy 6%, Benelux 4.1%, Switzerland 3.5% and others 4.6%.
By account type fund managers took 71.3%, banks and private
banks 13%, insurance 6.5%, pension funds 5.7% and others 3.5%.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)