By John Geddie and Josie Cox

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain is preparing to issue a new 10-year euro bond, after mandating a group of banks to manage the process on Monday.

The peripheral eurozone country, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, will launch the new bond, maturing in October 2023, in the near future subject to market conditions, said a source close to the deal.

Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander are lead managers, and other primary dealers in the Spanish government bond market will also be invited into the syndicate.

The deal marks just the second time Spain has sold a new euro-denominated bond by syndication this year, following a EUR7bn 5.4% 10-year bond in January which marked one of the largest single-tranche bond sales from a sovereign since the onset of the eurozone crisis.

Even though Spain's economy shrunk for the seventh straight quarter last month, appetite for its debt has been fuelled by cash-rich investors seeking higher returns in expectation of the ECB rates cut at the start of May.

Yields on 10-year Spanish paper topped 5% at the start of the year, but hit a low of 4.034% in early May, according to Tradeweb data.

Demand for Spanish government debt has allowed the country to make impressive inroads into its EUR120bn debt-raising cliff in 2013.

Last week, Spain sold EUR4bn of medium-to-long term debt via taps of three bonds at auction, paying sharply lower rates than on previous occasions this year.

The Treasury tapped a three-year bond at an average yield of 2.247%, a five-year at 2.789%, and a 15-year at 4.336%.

In related news, Spain also plans to issue EUR3bn and EUR4bn of 6-month and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday. (Reporting By Josie Cox and John Geddie; Editing by Philip Wright)