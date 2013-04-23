LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Spanish corporates will likely
favour hybrids and convertible bonds over preference shares as a
funding tool as they seek to distance themselves from a
mis-selling scandal involving similar instruments issued by the
country's banks, according to Fitch.
Preference shares, which are high-risk, complex financial
instruments, were widely seized on by Spanish lenders in the
financial crisis as a means of bringing in extra capital. But
this resulted in thousands of Spaniards losing their life
savings, amid claims that they were mis-sold as safe savings
products.
To avoid being tarred with the same brush, corporates are
now showing signs of turning to the hybrid market instead, which
has already seen all-time record issuance so far this year,
Fitch said in a report published on Tuesday.
" can give corporates flexibility and they can
receive up to 100% equity credit in our assessment given certain
features, reducing leverage ratios and improving credit
profiles," Fitch said.
They also do not dilute existing shareholdings and the bond
coupon payments are tax-deductible, unlike equity dividends.
Gas Natural's recent decision to repurchase perpetual
preferred shares issued in 2003, and a similar move by
Telefonica, are just two examples of evidence for this move.
Repsol has also said that it wants to swap its preferred shares
for an instrument that would not dilute existing shares.
None of these three companies has drawn on the hybrid bond
market for funding yet, but sources have told IFR that they
expect peripheral issuance to pick up over the coming months.
A seven-year absence of hybrids from peripheral euro
corporates came to an end in February this year, when Iberdrola
printed a perpetual non-call five-year deal, showing that risk
appetite has recovered substantially since the depth of the debt
crisis.
The Spanish utility, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, priced the EUR525m
issue to yield 5.875% - well through initial guidance - on the
back of around EUR3bn of demand, although it came up slightly
short of the initially targeted size of EUR550m.
It priced at a mid-swaps equivalent of 481bp over and a cash
price of 99.472. It has since tightened to 468bp on a swaps
basis and risen by around two points in cash terms.
Elsewhere in the periphery, Telecom Italia in mid-March
priced an eagerly awaited 60 non-call five-year hybrid with a
coupon of 7.875% at a cash price of 99.499, or a mid-swaps
equivalent of 694.9bp over.
Since printing, that bond has tightened to a swaps spread of
677.7bp over and risen to 101 in cash terms.
