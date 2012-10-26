* Spanish government bull run stalls at regions, agencies

* Devolved funding model challenged

* Sub-sovereigns' long-term market access in question

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Spain may have returned to the menu for international investors in recent weeks, but for many of them it still seems their appetite does not yet extend into the sub-sovereign space.

In a week when Spain announced it was 95% funded for the year, its capital city Madrid failed to garner enough interest for a meagre EUR250m tap of an outstanding bond, and agency Instituto de Credito Oficial was undersold on a EUR1bn new issue despite offering a 65bp pick-up to sovereign paper.

The financial issues facing Spain's 17 autonomous regions have been well telegraphed, but Madrid was one of the last remaining few with some degree of access to capital markets.

ICO, on the other hand, has regained a foothold after being shut out of markets for six months of this year, but faces an uphill battle to issue an expected EUR10-15bn in 2013.

"Until you get real confidence in Spain, its sub-sovereign issuers will not be able to fund sustainably. They may be able to get some opportunistic deals away but that is no basis with which to form a funding programme," said Sohail Malik, portfolio manager in asset manager ECM's special situations team.

The stage was set for ICO on Monday after a strong rally in Spanish government bonds saw 10-year yields hit 5.25% last week Friday, their lowest since March 2012.

When the book closed just shy of EUR1bn, banks celebrated some renewed international interest in the credit. This small victory, however, cannot mask the fact that ICO's expectations for a benchmark-sized deal are now just EUR500m, contrasting sharply with the EUR4.75bn the agency placed across three public issues in the first month of 2012.

ICO, which already reduced its 2012 funding programme by EUR4-5bn to some EUR15-16bn, is planning to cut its 2013 target further to EUR10-15bn, said Rodrigo Robledo, head of capital markets at ICO.

Neither of the other Spanish agencies, FROB or FADE, have issued benchmark-sized bonds publicly in over one year.

REGIONAL BLUES

Madrid followed swiftly behind ICO on Tuesday, marketing a EUR250m tap of March 2020 issue at a whopping 275bp over Spanish governments, or a yield of 7.8%. This time, however, there were few takers and the issue was pulled.

Some market observers blamed the timing of both deals, as Spanish 10-year yields widened consistently at the start of the week due to widespread profit-taking, peaking at 5.65% on Wednesday morning.

But others pointed to a more systemic problem in Spain's devolved funding approach.

"This devolved approach to funding is clearly a concern. There is still too much uncertainty over the expenses, domestic politics and the relationships with the sovereign," said ECM's Malik.

With the bailout bill for the regions mounting, investors may have cause to question the soundness of their investment. ICO, however, has a strong track record in the capital markets, and has earned a loyal following.

There is one common dilemma facing buyers of these credits. Whether to be bullish on the long-term outlook for Spain or to attempt to make a quick buck when Spain accepts a bailout and the European Central Bank starts buying its bonds.

One lead bank managing the ICO trade said some investors pushed back because there was no direct benefit to ICO from ECB's bond buying scheme, expecting a dislocation to emerge between ICO's spreads and that of the sovereign.

In the short term, said investors, sub-sovereign bonds could underperform relative to the sovereign, cancelling out the premium usually on offer for more illiquid credits.

"If I was an investor dipping my toe back into the Spanish market why would I buy ICO or Madrid when Spain is yielding 500-600bps," said one SSA syndicate official.

However, said another banker managing the Madrid deal, the reverse is also true. If Spain benefits from a bailout, is it really going to let its capital city fail?

"If you believe Spain is going rebalance its economy long term why not take a risk and leverage up a bit," he said.

For now, it appears, investors are taking a short-term view, which is making it difficult for issuers to plan their funding.

"If there is not a more stable backdrop, it is going to be very challenging for these issuers in 2013," said the banker. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand and Julian Baker)