* Spanish government bull run stalls at regions, agencies
* Devolved funding model challenged
* Sub-sovereigns' long-term market access in question
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Spain may have returned to the menu
for international investors in recent weeks, but for many of
them it still seems their appetite does not yet extend into the
sub-sovereign space.
In a week when Spain announced it was 95% funded for the
year, its capital city Madrid failed to garner enough interest
for a meagre EUR250m tap of an outstanding bond, and agency
Instituto de Credito Oficial was undersold on a EUR1bn new issue
despite offering a 65bp pick-up to sovereign paper.
The financial issues facing Spain's 17 autonomous regions
have been well telegraphed, but Madrid was one of the last
remaining few with some degree of access to capital markets.
ICO, on the other hand, has regained a foothold after being
shut out of markets for six months of this year, but faces an
uphill battle to issue an expected EUR10-15bn in 2013.
"Until you get real confidence in Spain, its sub-sovereign
issuers will not be able to fund sustainably. They may be able
to get some opportunistic deals away but that is no basis with
which to form a funding programme," said Sohail Malik, portfolio
manager in asset manager ECM's special situations team.
The stage was set for ICO on Monday after a strong rally in
Spanish government bonds saw 10-year yields hit 5.25% last week
Friday, their lowest since March 2012.
When the book closed just shy of EUR1bn, banks celebrated
some renewed international interest in the credit. This small
victory, however, cannot mask the fact that ICO's expectations
for a benchmark-sized deal are now just EUR500m, contrasting
sharply with the EUR4.75bn the agency placed across three public
issues in the first month of 2012.
ICO, which already reduced its 2012 funding programme by
EUR4-5bn to some EUR15-16bn, is planning to cut its 2013 target
further to EUR10-15bn, said Rodrigo Robledo, head of capital
markets at ICO.
Neither of the other Spanish agencies, FROB or FADE, have
issued benchmark-sized bonds publicly in over one year.
REGIONAL BLUES
Madrid followed swiftly behind ICO on Tuesday, marketing a
EUR250m tap of March 2020 issue at a whopping 275bp over Spanish
governments, or a yield of 7.8%. This time, however, there were
few takers and the issue was pulled.
Some market observers blamed the timing of both deals, as
Spanish 10-year yields widened consistently at the start of the
week due to widespread profit-taking, peaking at 5.65% on
Wednesday morning.
But others pointed to a more systemic problem in Spain's
devolved funding approach.
"This devolved approach to funding is clearly a concern.
There is still too much uncertainty over the expenses, domestic
politics and the relationships with the sovereign," said ECM's
Malik.
With the bailout bill for the regions mounting, investors
may have cause to question the soundness of their investment.
ICO, however, has a strong track record in the capital markets,
and has earned a loyal following.
There is one common dilemma facing buyers of these credits.
Whether to be bullish on the long-term outlook for Spain or to
attempt to make a quick buck when Spain accepts a bailout and
the European Central Bank starts buying its bonds.
One lead bank managing the ICO trade said some investors
pushed back because there was no direct benefit to ICO from
ECB's bond buying scheme, expecting a dislocation to emerge
between ICO's spreads and that of the sovereign.
In the short term, said investors, sub-sovereign bonds could
underperform relative to the sovereign, cancelling out the
premium usually on offer for more illiquid credits.
"If I was an investor dipping my toe back into the Spanish
market why would I buy ICO or Madrid when Spain is yielding
500-600bps," said one SSA syndicate official.
However, said another banker managing the Madrid deal, the
reverse is also true. If Spain benefits from a bailout, is it
really going to let its capital city fail?
"If you believe Spain is going rebalance its economy long
term why not take a risk and leverage up a bit," he said.
For now, it appears, investors are taking a short-term view,
which is making it difficult for issuers to plan their funding.
"If there is not a more stable backdrop, it is going to be
very challenging for these issuers in 2013," said the banker.
