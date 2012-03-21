By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Spansion Inc
and Nuance Communications Inc are offering car makers
an improved speech-recognition technology based on their
software and semiconductors, the head of Spansion told Reuters.
Spansion has tweaked its NOR flash memory chips to make
Nuance's software respond faster to spoken commands and also
store larger lexicons, Chief Executive John Kispert said on
Tuesday.
"We take our basic technology, we package it differently, we
add microcontroller technology and we add algorithms to it so we
can interface quickly with all the Nuance software," he said.
Nuance's technology powers the Siri voice recognition
feature in Apple Inc's iPhone 4S and the company
already sells software for car entertainment and navigation
systems.
Since emerging from bankruptcy in 2010, Spansion has focused
on NOR flash memory. Sales of its chips for use in dashboards,
entertainment systems and other embedded car applications
accounted for a third of its $220 million revenue in the fourth
quarter.
Kispert said the two companies are shopping their package to
manufacturers now. He expects sales of chips through the
partnership with Nuance to reach a run rate of between $10
million and $100 million by early 2013.
A Nuance spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.
NOR memory chips are less common than NAND chips used in
consumer electronics gadgets like smartphones to store movies
and songs.
Spansion says its NOR chips are more tolerant of changes in
temperature and are better suited than NAND for embedded
applications intended to last several years, like industrial
equipment or speech-recognition systems in cars.
"NAND flash reads everything sequentially and NOR reads it
randomly, so if you want to read through all this data to
understand a German sentence or a Spanish sentence, you want do
it randomly because it's much richer," he said.