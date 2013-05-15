Thai April factory output falls 1.7 pct y/y, more than forecast

* April factory output -1.7 pct y/y vs -0.60 pct in Reuters poll * Lower production of cars and jewellery * Capacity utilisation at 53.6 pct vs March's revised 67.03 pct * Jan-April factory output -0.1 pct y/y BANGKOK, May 31 Thailand's industrial output contracted more than expected, due mainly to lower production of cars and jewellery, suggesting economic recovery remains fragile. The Industry Ministry said on Wednesday its manufacturing production index (M