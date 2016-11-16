JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South African retailer and wholesaler Spar Group has closed its distribution centre in Zimbabwe due to weak economic growth and will now supply independent stores from South Africa, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"The economy was just too tough... payment issues, infrastructure issues, so it was better that we exited," Spar Group Chief Executive Graham O'Connor told Reuters. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)