BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 Spar Nord Bank A/S
* Makes a conditional, voluntary tender offer for all shares in Nørresundby Bank A/S
* Says shareholders of Nørresundby Bank are being offered two shares in Spar Nord and 309 Danish crowns for each share they hold in Nørresundby bank
* Offer corresponds to 425 crowns for each share in Nørresundby Bank, and equal to a premium of 63 pct compared with closing market price on Oct. 9
* Says will run Nørresundby Bank as an independent subsidiary for a period of up to three years
* Says given that a full takeover of Nørresundby Bank is not expected to be completed until 2015, a takeover is not expected to have any impact on Spar Nord's profit, liquidity or capital in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.