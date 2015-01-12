Jan 12 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Now expects 2014 core earnings before impairment to hover
around 1.28 billion Danish crowns ($203.31 million), and
impairment to amount to around 495 million crowns
* Previously saw core earnings before impairment hovering
around 1.20 billion crowns, and an impairment level that is
slightly lower than the 405 million crowns realized in 2013
* Impairment losses of 100 million crowns have been
recognized due to valuation of agricultural exposures
($1 = 6.2957 Danish crowns)
