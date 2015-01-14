Jan 14 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Revokes its tender offer for the shares in Nørresundby Bank A/S; comments on the tender offer to the shareholders of Nørresundby Bank A/S made by Nordjyske Bank A/S

* Previously on Dec.8 Spar Nord made a conditional, voluntary public tender offer for shares in ørresundby Bank A/S not already held by Spar Nord

* Says tender offer comprised a consideration of two shares in Spar Nord and 309 Danish crowns ($49) cash in exchange for each Nørresundby Bank share