BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien secures high-profile office portfolio in Germany
* SECURES HIGH-PROFILE OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) -
** Sparebank 1 Oestlandet's IPO-SPBNK.OL Chief Executive Richard Heiberg expects to reduce costs through synergies of a least 75 million Norwegian crowns ($9 million) annually from 2018 following the acquisition of Bank 1 Oslo Akershus
** Will achieve synergies by cutting IT-costs and reduce the number of employees and branches, but aims to have a local presence in all market areas, he told Reuters following an investor briefing on Monday
** Expects number of branches to be cut to around 30-35 in five year's time from today's 38
** Says the bank is "somewhat overcapitalised", aims to grow mainly in the Oslo and Akershus region by increasing market share from today's level of around 6 percent
** Says has benefited from its biggest competitor DNB closing down many branches
** Has a market share of 50 percent in Hedmark, aims for growth line with the general credit growth, does not expect to increase market share in this area
** Repeats targets for dividend of 50 percent and 10 percent return on equity
** Has launched IPO, will list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June ($1 = 8.4009 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* SECURES HIGH-PROFILE OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks rose on Friday to end the week higher, on signs tight liquidity is easing and with sentiment lifted by MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index.