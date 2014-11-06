China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6 Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland
* Says Jane K. Gravbråten resigns as CFO as of mid-February 2015
* Says Gravbråten will take position of CFO at AKA AS på Hønefoss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.