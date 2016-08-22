For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) -
** Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland's CFO Andrea Soefting told an investor conference: "The board will now discuss three alternatives to strengthen the capital position: raise more capital in the market, reduce dividend payments, decrease growth, but nothing has been decided yet.
** "We believe we have good possibilities to raise capital in the market.
** "We will inform the market some time during the autumn.
** "We come from a position of a very high core capital ratio, but after a period of significant growth, we see that we are moving down towards our capital ratio targets.
** "We see good potential for growth in our region going forward as well, that's why we have to make sure we maintain the capital ratio.
** In Q2 the Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 15.7 percent from 16.7 at the same time last year. The bank targets a level of minimum 14.5 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o