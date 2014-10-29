BRIEF-Wihlborgs Q1 rental income rises to SEK 540 mln
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 540 MILLION VERSUS SEK 497 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland
* Q3 net interest and commission income 56.1 million Norwegian crowns versus 58.6 million crowns
* Q3 loan losses 0.7 million crowns versus 5.3 million crowns
* Q3 pretax income 105.5 million crowns versus 79.1 million crowns
* Expects a declining credit growth for the rest of the year, particularly in business market
* Says it will purchase the trusted beneficial rights of three office properties for 3,100 million yen, 2,300 million yen and 1,680 million yen, respectively