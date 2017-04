Nov 4 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA

* Says Kristine Tveteraas, deputy member of Sparebank 1 SR Bank board, has on behalf of related companies sold 130,000 shares at 57.75 Norwegian crowns

* Says new total holding is 132,703 shares in Sparebank 1 SR Bank