Nov 8 Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt on Wednesday sold $1 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SPAREBANK AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.75 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2019 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.223 FIRST PAY 05/15/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.869 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/16/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 81 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A