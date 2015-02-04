BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on article posted in Business Mirror
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.
Feb 4 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :
* Q4 net income 448 million Norwegian crowns ($59.19 million) (Reuters poll 416 million crowns)
* Q4 loan losses 93 million crowns (Reuters poll 85.3 million crowns)
* Q4 net interest income 655 million crowns (Reuters poll 623 million crowns)
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 2.00 crowns per share (Reuters poll 2.00 crowns per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5692 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET INTEREST & CREDIT COMMISSIONS INCOME NOK 135 MILLION VERSUS NOK 125 MILLION YEAR AGO