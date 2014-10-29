Oct 29 Sparebank 1 Nord-norge

* Q3 net interest income 378 million Norwegian crowns versus 341 million crowns

* Q3 loan losses 38 million crowns versus 35 million crowns

* Q3 net income 307 million crowns versus 290 million crowns

* Sees demand for loans to remain relatively high in the immediate future

