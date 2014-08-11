Aug 11 Sparebank 1 SMN : * Sparebank 1 SMN : merger and ownership changes in Sparebank 1 Markets * Says Sparebank 1 SMN Markets in Trondheim will be fully integrated in

Sparebank 1 Markets as a result of a merger * Says the operations of the two companies will primarily continue as-is * Says plans equity issue of NOK 65 million in September 2014