BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Gothenburg
* Skanska sells the office building Piren2 in Gothenburg, Sweden, for about SEK 410 mln to Platzer Fastigheter AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Sparebank 1 SMN : * Sparebank 1 SMN : merger and ownership changes in Sparebank 1 Markets * Says Sparebank 1 SMN Markets in Trondheim will be fully integrated in
Sparebank 1 Markets as a result of a merger * Says the operations of the two companies will primarily continue as-is * Says plans equity issue of NOK 65 million in September 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Skanska sells the office building Piren2 in Gothenburg, Sweden, for about SEK 410 mln to Platzer Fastigheter AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 20 China's stock investors are chasing up the country's version of the "Nifty 50" index as their love affair with trendy small caps fades amid a regulatory crackdown on speculation and concerns that the economy may lose momentum later in the year.