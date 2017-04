Aug 13 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA : * Says greater efficiency, low losses and moderate growth produce a good result * Q2 pre-tax profit NOK 684 million versus NOK 511 million * Q2 net interest income NOK 581 million versus NOK 526 million * Says tier 1 capital ratio at the end of H1: 13.2 percent * Q2 impairment losses on loans NOK 41 million versus NOK 25 million * Sees losses on lending to continue to be low in the coming quarters * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage