BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29 Sparebanken More :
* Q4 net interest income 282 million Norwegian crowns ($36.03 million) versus 281 million last year crowns
* Q4 loan losses 7 million crowns versus 26 million crowns last year
* Q4 net income 127 million crowns versus 131 million crowns last year
* Proposes dividend of 13.50 crowns per equity certificate
* Says growth in lending in the retail market in the bank is expected to be somewhat lower than before
* Says growth in the corporate market appears steady Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8269 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
