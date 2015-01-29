Jan 29 Sparebanken More :

* Q4 net interest income 282 million Norwegian crowns ($36.03 million) versus 281 million last year crowns

* Q4 loan losses 7 million crowns versus 26 million crowns last year

* Q4 net income 127 million crowns versus 131 million crowns last year

* Proposes dividend of 13.50 crowns per equity certificate

* Says growth in lending in the retail market in the bank is expected to be somewhat lower than before

* Says growth in the corporate market appears steady