BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Oct 29 Sparebanken Ost
* 9-Months loan losses 21.4 million Norwegian crowns versus 4.4 million crowns
* 9-Months net interest income 454.2 million crowns versus 414.3 million crowns
* 9-Months net income 367.9 million crowns versus 213.7 million crowns
* Says can be expected lower growth in housing loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.