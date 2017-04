Oct 8 Sparebanken Vest

* Loss write-downs in the third quarter 2014

* Says will implement a loss write-down of 200 million Norwegian crowns on one shipping commitment

* Says total losses in Q3 will be about 215 million crowns

* Says loss write-down does not alter Sparebanken Vest's capital plan