BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Feb 4 Sparebanken Vest :
* Q4 net interest income 603 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 582 million crowns)
* Q4 loan losses 25 million crowns (Reuters poll 54.0 million crowns)
* Q4 net income 278 million crowns (Reuters poll 251 million crowns)
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 4.00 crowns per share (Reuters poll 3.69 crowns per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.