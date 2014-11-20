BRIEF-Vector Capital to sell 20-20 Technologies
Nov 20 Sparebank 1 SMN
* Says Fitch has on Nov. 19 affirmed Sparebank 1 SMN credit ratings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Bitumen Capital Inc - entered into a non-binding letter of intent ( "LOI") relating to a proposed business combination with goliath resources limited