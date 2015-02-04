BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on article posted in Business Mirror
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.
Feb 4 Sparebank 1 SMN :
* Q4 net income 375 million Norwegian crowns ($49.59 million) versus 361 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 34 million crowns versus 32 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit before tax 434 million crowns versus 476 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest income 485 million crowns versus 436 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 2.25 crowns per equity capital certificate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5619 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET INTEREST & CREDIT COMMISSIONS INCOME NOK 135 MILLION VERSUS NOK 125 MILLION YEAR AGO