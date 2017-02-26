WELLINGTON Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.

Spark's broadband customers would receive a year of Netflix's standard plan at no extra cost, the first time the video service had been bundled with broadband in New Zealand, Spark said in a statement.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)