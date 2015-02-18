BRIEF-Central China Land Media to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016
WELLINGTON Feb 19 New Zealand's Spark Ltd first-half profit's fell 12.7 percent as a lift in higher mobile and internet revenues was offset by a decline in traditional fixed line revenue.
The company, formerly known as Telecom Corp and the country's largest listed by market capitalisation, posted a net profit of NZ$147 million ($111.04 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with NZ$167 million a year ago.
However, the underlying profit, taking into account the now discontinued operations in Australia, was only fractionally lower.
It announced a dividend of 9 cents a share compared with last year's 8 cents.
Spark offers retail fixed-line, mobile, and internet services after it split off its network business into Chorus Ltd in 2011. ($1 = 1.3238 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford; editing by Susan Thomas)
