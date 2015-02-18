(Adds details on earnings, regulators)

WELLINGTON, Feb 19 New Zealand's Spark Ltd first-half profit fell 12.7 percent as higher mobile and internet revenues were offset by a fall in traditional fixed line income, with the full-year result seen dependent on regulatory decisions.

The company, formerly known as Telecom Corp and the largest listed by market capitalisation, posted a net profit of NZ$145 million ($109.53 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with NZ$167 million a year ago.

However, the underlying profit, excluding discontinued operations in Australia and the Pacific, was only fractionally lower at NZ$147 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3.5 percent to NZ$436 million, with overall earnings down 2.7 percent.

Spark repeated it expected "low single digit growth" in full-year operating earnings from the NZ$936 million of last year, and "low single digit decline" in revenue from NZ$3.6 billion.

It said the level of price controls set by the industry regulator to connect to the broadband network and how far those prices would be backdated would determine the full-year result.

"Subject to a final Commerce Commission decision on backdating, we remain on track for this guidance with, as we saw in the 2014 financial year, more of the benefits of our actions expected to show through in the second half," Chief Executive Simon Moutter said in a statement.

It said it had increased market share in the mobile market and added more customers, while broadband connections rose, and it had also increased IT revenues, which offset the decline in traditional fixed phone line earnings.

Spark raised it interim dividend by a cent to 9 cents a share.

The company, which split off its network business into Chorus Ltd in 2011, offers retail fixed-line, mobile, and internet services, and has recently launched an online television service.

It competes against the local unit of Vodafone Ltd, the smaller privately owned Two Degrees, and a large number of small internet service providers.

