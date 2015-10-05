BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
Oct 5 Drug developer Spark Therapeutics Inc said its lead experimental drug helped improve the vision of patients with a type of inherited eye disorder, in a late stage study.
The drug, SPK-RPE65, met the main goal of improving vision and sensitivity to light in patients who were previously at the risk of complete blindness, the company said on Monday. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)