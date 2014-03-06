BRIEF-Thaihot Group to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
COPENHAGEN, March 6 Spar Nord Bank A/S said in a statement on Thursday: * Spar Nord confirms that the bank has expressed its interest in acquiring parts of FIH * The expressed interest in FIH should be viewed in the light of Spar Nord's strategy of growing its market position in the corporate segment, the bank said Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 25 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rZpqhH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)