Aug 13 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Says Q2 net interest income increased 5% on Q1, amounting to
DKK 416 million
* Says Q2 net income from fees, charges and commissions DKK 195
million
* H1 pre-tax profits of DKK 512 million, equal to a 15.3% p.a.
return on equity
* Says impairment of loans and advances, etc. shrank by 17%
(yoy), amounting to
DKK 169 million
* H1 core income DKK 1.6 billion, up 12% on H1 2013
* Says H1 core earnings before impairment amounted to DKK 707
million - 24% up
on H1 2013
* Sees impairment losses to have a somewhat lower ultimate
impact on the year's
income statement than in 2013
* Says due to developments in H1 keeps expectations for
full-year core earnings
before writedowns of about DKK 1.1 billion
