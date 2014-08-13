Aug 13 Spar Nord Bank A/S : * Says Q2 net interest income increased 5% on Q1, amounting to DKK 416 million * Says Q2 net income from fees, charges and commissions DKK 195 million * H1 pre-tax profits of DKK 512 million, equal to a 15.3% p.a. return on equity * Says impairment of loans and advances, etc. shrank by 17% (yoy), amounting to

DKK 169 million * H1 core income DKK 1.6 billion, up 12% on H1 2013 * Says H1 core earnings before impairment amounted to DKK 707 million - 24% up

on H1 2013 * Sees impairment losses to have a somewhat lower ultimate impact on the year's

income statement than in 2013 * Says due to developments in H1 keeps expectations for full-year core earnings

before writedowns of about DKK 1.1 billion