Dec 12 Spartan Oil Corp said it has
agreed to be acquired by Bonterra Energy Corp and
terminated its earlier merger agreement with Pinecrest Energy
Inc.
Spartan's board termed Bonterra's offer a "superior
proposal," and the company paid Pinecrest a non-completion fee
of C$12.5 million.
Calgary-based Bonterra on Tuesday offered to buy Spartan for
about C$441 million ($446.92 million), and said the combined
company would have one of the premier light-oil assets around
the Pembina region in the western Canadian province of Alberta.
Pinecrest agreed last month to acquire Spartan in a bid to
raise its output from reserves in Alberta and Saskatchewan.