(Corrects spelling of "company" in headline) June 1 Sparton Corp : * Announces CFO transition * Says Don Pearson, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sparton Corporation will be leaving * Don Pearson will be leaving in order to accept a position as chief financial officer of a private equity-backed company * Says company is conducting a search for a new chief financial officer * Says has engaged a senior finance professional to assist the company with financial and accounting matters on an interim basis * Says wood will serve as interim principal financial officer for the company * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage