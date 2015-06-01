BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
(Corrects spelling of "company" in headline) June 1 Sparton Corp : * Announces CFO transition * Says Don Pearson, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sparton Corporation will be leaving * Don Pearson will be leaving in order to accept a position as chief financial officer of a private equity-backed company * Says company is conducting a search for a new chief financial officer * Says has engaged a senior finance professional to assist the company with financial and accounting matters on an interim basis * Says wood will serve as interim principal financial officer for the company * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.