SINGAPORE May 17 Singapore Power International (SPI) has agreed to sell a 19.9 percent stake in Australia's SP AusNet to China's State Grid International Development Ltd for A$824 million ($812 million), SP Ausnet said in a stock market filing on Friday.

SP AusNet, listed in Australia and Singapore, owns and operates electricity and gas distribution assets in Victoria state, including the state-wide electricity transmission network.

SPI will continue to hold a 31.1 percent stake in SP AusNet and SP AusNet will remain publicly listed, the statement said.

($1 = 1.0146 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)