BRIEF-Hubei Yichang Transportation Group sees H1 2017 net profit to fluctuate by -20 to 10 pct
April 24 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd:
Dec 30 SPC Group SA :
* Signs 500,000 zlotys deal to manage a two-stage investment Parkowe Zacisze
* The contracted works are for the construction supervision of the commercial and residential building - Parkowe Zacisze
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.