Azerbaijan's SOFAZ says assets at $33.2 bln in Q1

BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)