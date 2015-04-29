BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 Pipeline and midstream company Spectra Energy told employees on Wednesday it is cutting around 170 jobs in western Canada, two market sources said.
One source said the cuts would be made in the Calgary and Vancouver offices, and would take effect by the end of the day.
Spectra Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.